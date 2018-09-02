Home States Telangana

Will Revanth Reddy get to lead Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s poll campaign?

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Leaders of All India Congress Committee (AICC) are raking their brains on how to appoint A Revanth Reddy as chairman of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s election campaign committee, when he is still continuing officially as TDP MLA in Assembly records. The upcoming Assembly elections are crucial for the party to grab power in the State. The party’s prospects will mainly depend on its election campaign. 

According to sources, Revanth has requested the AICC to appoint him as the TPCC election campaign committee chairman. Sources also said that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy suggested the high command that senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao should be made the chairman and A Revanth Reddy should be appointed as co-chairman of the committee. However, Revanth has reportedly refused to work as co-chairman and has insisted upon being given the full responsibility of electioneering. 

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has reportedly said that if Revanth Reddy was made the chairman, three posts - PCC chief, CLP leader and campaign committee chairman - would be held by leaders belonging to the same caste. “The backward classes and leaders from weaker sections too should be given prominence in the party posts,” Hanumantha Rao contended. 

Interestingly, Congress leaders are wondering how would Revanth be made the election committee chairman as he was still continuing in the Assembly records as a TDP MLA. After switching his loyalties from TDP to Congress, Revanth had sent his resignation to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Back then, several leaders had found fault with Revanth Reddy on the pretext that a Telangana MLA was sending his resignation letter to the Chief Minister of AP.

“If Revanth Reddy is sincere, he should submit his resignation to Telangana Assembly speaker immediately and see that the Speaker accepts the resignation,” a Congress leader, who is objecting to Revanth Reddy’s appointment as PCC campaign committee chairman, said. A TDP MLA could not campaign for Congress, he added.It remains to be seen what decision the Congress high command would take on election campaign committee.

