Bachupally: Intermediate student goes missing from college

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An intermediate student has gone missing at Bachupally. Bammidi Saibhavana left the college on Saturday reportedly after she was scolded by the principal for using mobile on the campus. Police said, Saibhavana from had joined Abhyas College in the MPC group.

On Friday night, when she was talking over mobile in one of the washrooms, when the warden caught her. Later, principal Y Sunitha informed the matter to her parents, after which her mother asked the principal to make their daughter talk to them. On Saturday, she left the hostel on the pretext of going to attend classes.

An hour later, college authorities informed the hostel staff that Saibhavana did not attend the class. They lodged a complaint with police. Police found that Saibhavana was in contact over phone with one Mounti.