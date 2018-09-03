Home States Telangana

KCR hatao, Telangana bachao: Congress

Alleging that the TRS government failed to fulfil the promises it had made to people, State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called for “KCR Hatao, Telangana Bachao”.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy of Congress ( FIle Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the TRS government failed to fulfil the promises it had made to people, State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called for “KCR Hatao, Telangana Bachao”.

Speaking to reporters immediately after the TRS’ Pragathi Nivedana meeting ended on Sunday, the PCC chief alleged that the TRS spent `300 crore, which was illegally earned by party leaders, on conducting the public meeting.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that not even 10 per cent of the total population had been covered so far under Mission Bhagiratha. In his speech the chief minister boasted about economic development of the state but whatever  economic development the state witnessed had taken place during the Congress rule.

“Telangana is number one in the country in farmers’ suicides and consumption of alcohol. What has the TRS done for Telangana? Nothing. Under the leadership of KCR and KTR, around 5,000 small and medium industries were closed down in the last four years.

TDP claims KCR paid `500 per person for mega meet
Warangal: Stating that the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha caused a lot of hardship to common man, senior TDP leader and former minister Revuri Prakash Reddy accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of spending crores of rupees amassed during his tenure for his party’s public meeting.Speaking to media on Sunday, Prakash Reddy alleged that TRS spent `15,000 on each tractor and paid `500 to each person to attend the Pragathi Nivedana

