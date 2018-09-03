Nagarjunasagar reservoir gates opened for four hours

By Express News Service

NALGONDA : Two crest gates of the Nagarjunasagar reservoir were opened on Sunday after nearly four years. The dam officials had announced their decision to open the crest gates on Saturday in view of the increase in overflows the reservoir had seen in the last couple of weeks. The gates were held open for four hours, ultimately releasing 15,000 cusecs downstream.

Since Irrigation Minister Harish Rao was busy at the TRS Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha being held at Kongarakalan in Hydearabad on Sunday, Nalgonda MP

Gutha Sukhendar Reddy presided over the operations. After the four hours had passed, the water level was recorded at 586.40 feet (full tank level of the reservoir is 590 feet).

Many tourists from nearby areas arrived at the location early in the morning to witness the event.Police, anticipating this, increased the security to avoid untoward incident at the dam site. Meanwhile, inflows from Srisailam were measured at 63.475 cusecs and outflows at 50,120 cusecs.