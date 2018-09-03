Home States Telangana

Pragathi Nivedana Sabha: All roads leading to Hyderabad bleed pink, traffic takes a bow

About 16-kilometre stretch on the Outer Ring Road bled pink and red on Sunday, thanks to the mega meeting. Traffic flow remained relatively smooth in the morning hours.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

On-road police protection at TRS's Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha (EPS | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 16-kilometre stretch on the Outer Ring Road bled pink and red on Sunday, thanks to the mega meeting. Traffic flow remained relatively smooth in the morning hours. However, it slowed down between 1 and 4 pm, causing an approximate 25 minute delay. This, despite measures taken by traffic police.

The stretch affected was between the ORR toll gate at Gachibowli exit and exit 16 that leads to RGIA. “Speed breakers at the ORR toll gate at Gachibowli were removed and the toll was left open to avoid a slowdown,” say Gachibowli Traffic police. The meeting kept air passengers, who had to take the route to airport, worried.

“My flight was at 4pm, so I left at 12pm to avoid the traffic and took the PVNR Expressway which was empty for most of the stretch,” said Shashank Shekhar, an IT employee. But not all was good at PVNR route as well, as jams were noted across the day at the roads from the RGI airport police station.
The brief spell of heavy downpour added to the traffic woes. “International flight at 9pm today, but our family had to start now towards the airport due to the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha. It’s all jam packed roads and heavy downpour at Mehdipatnam,” tweeted Kalyani Sharma, at 4pm.

Though the city roads remained relatively empty across the day, with not a single bus in sight, Hyderabad Traffic Police tweeted about traffic from Rasoolpura junction to Panjagutta being jammed due to a rally passing by for the meet. Hyderabad police also sent out a tweet at 3pm highlighting how ORR routes leading to the venue near Shamshabad were slowing down.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles got stuck on the ORR at Adibhatla, Ibrahimptnam and surrounding areas. Looking at the increasing traffic from the control room, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that the thousands of tractors which came to the meeting will not be allowed to return in the night and instructed them to return on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, techies residing at Manikonda, Kokapet, Narsingi have raised apprehensions about Monday morning traffic. However, traffic officials say the rally participants are expected to leave before morning traffic kicks in, and no traffic advisory has been issued as of now.

Meanwhile, many traffic violations were witnessed at several parts of city as Ministers and Senior party leaders led bike rallies without wearing helmets, while party workers were seen riding in triples. Around 50,000 vehicles had to stop on the roads, away from the venue, as they could not reach due to huge vehicular movement at the venue.

Passengers across dists on the receiving end

With over 70 per cent RTC buses diverted to Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, TSRTC depots across all districts were forced to cancel most of the regular services, causing inconvenience to passengers. People who had to travel to Hyderabad and other far off cities by TSRTC buses had to either cancel the plan or travel in trains which were already full. Warangal and Hanamkonda bus depots, which usually have many services in regular days, had a lean day on Sunday.

Almost 92 per cent of TSRTC buses from Karimnagar region being diverted for the TRS mega meet in Kongarakalan. Taking advantage of situation, private travel services jacked up their ticket prices and charged four times the normal prices. Some BTech final year students who had to reach Warangal for taking a test for an IT company were left stranded with no easy option of travel available in Karimnagar.
In Adilabad, situation was something else. Most of the adivasis from erstwhile Adilabad stayed away from the Sabha as a protest against the State who hadn’t removed Lambadas from the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Outer Ring Road Pragathi Nivedana Sabha Hyderabad traffic

