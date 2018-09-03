Home States Telangana

Pragathi Nivedana Sabha: Meanwhile, OU students observe Aavedana sabha in protest

The students raised various issues alleging that the promises made by K Chandrasekhar Rao related to education and other fields remained unfulfilled.

Kongarakalan saw a huge crowd for the TRS’ Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, at Rangareddy on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of students from Osmania University gathered in front of Arts College to participate in the “Aavedana sabha” even as TRS’ Pragathi Nivedana Sabha was underway at Kongara Kalan on Sunday.The Aavedana sabha was aimed at raising the issue of unfulfilled promises of the TRS government.

The students raised various issues alleging that the promises made by K Chandrasekhar Rao related to education and other fields remained unfulfilled. Around two hours into the meeting, police picked up some of the student leaders and kept them under preventive custody at the Amberpet police station. Rahman, a student leader of AISF, said, “When it was announced that former MLC Prof Nageshwar Rao and former OU professor PL Vishweshwar Rao would be coming to the venue to speak at the event, police started dismissing students and picked up around 10 student leaders and took them to Amberpet police station.

The meeting was organised by coming together of more than 20 student organizations from the university.” Rahman added, “OU has been completely ignored by the Telangana government. The university completed its centenary last year but saw no real development.”

Manavatha Roy, of TS Unemployed Students JAC, said, “Many promises made by the CM are unfulfilled, whether it be the provision of one lakh jobs or three acres of land to Dalits in the State.”

