Home States Telangana

Sex-determination tests: Gynaecologists to inspect diagnostic centres

There are around 3,200 diagnostic centres in Telangana and more than 2,000 of them are located in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Stethoscope-wielding gynaecologists will be part of the teams which inspect diagnostic centres | File images

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stethoscope-wielding gynaecologists, who perform deliveries and conduct pregnancy examination tests, will be part of the teams which inspect diagnostic centres for any violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostics Act (PCPNDT) and sex-determination tests at the centres.

There are around 3,200 diagnostic centres in Telangana and more than 2,000 of them are located in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts. While the District Appropriate Authorities (DAA) are appointed to all the districts, there are only a few members in the State PCPNDT Cell who are not able to participate in all the raids or regular checks across the state.

To overcome this problem, around 40 gynaecologists are drawn from the Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj and the Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad. They will accompany the DAAs.

To avoid conflict of interest or to avoid specialists from taking undue advantage of the authority they wield, officials will rely on a software which selects names of specialists on the day raids are slated to be conducted.

The gynaecologists attended two-day-long training sessions earlier this week where they were taught the rules and regulations under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostics  Techniques Act. In a few weeks’ time, they will become part of the teams which conduct the checks at diagnostic centres.

“Since they are specialists having knowledge about the tests that are conducted and rules that have to be followed by diagnostic centres, they were roped in to be part of inspection teams. Besides,they will be given a check-list of things they have to look out for.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gynaecologists PCPNDT sex-determination tests Telangana diagnostic centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival