Teakwood smuggled from Maharashtra seized in Asifabad, Mancherial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest department officials of Kagaznagar division in Asifabad district and Chennur division in Mancherial district seized large quantities of teakwood, smuggled into the state from Maharashtra, on Sunday. In Mancherial the teak logs were floating along the Pranahita river when the forest officials seized them.

When contacted, Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) of Kagaznagar, Ramana Reddy said, “We received tip-off that some people are smuggling teak wood logs from across the border in Maharashtra on cycles. We went to Chinthalguda village and conducted raids. We came across a locked godown, in which we found two DCM loads of teak logs stacked there, which we seized. However, owner of the godown is absconding.”