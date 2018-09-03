Telangana's Mahbubnagar intelligence department leaks secrets like sieve

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The intelligence department is considered extremely important for maintaining law and order. It is no coincidence that the man/woman who controls it, the home minister, is considered the second most powerful person in the State after the chief minister. But for the people working in the department, it can be quite easy to be seduced by power and their proximity to those who wield even more of it. Multiple reports have revealed that people working in the department are leaking vital information to political leaders from the ruling party, who try to meddle in the daily affairs of the police department in Mahbubnagar .

From a constable to an assistant sub-inspector, anyone can work in the intelligence department. It is indeed a vital organ of the State since it helps maintain peace and order. So it can be quite alarming when men swear allegiance to their political overlords rather than their police bosses. “Ruling party leaders seem to know about vital intelligence reports even before commissioners and SPs get it.

The MLAs, MPs, MLCs and ministers use this information to stay one step ahead of enforcement,” said a policeman refusing to be named. Speaking to Express, an analyst said that moles in the department were nothing better than ‘traitors’. “If such intelligence is leaked to anyone other than the police department, it can get quite difficult for them to track anti-social elements properly. It is high time the police department cracked down on them,” he said.

As mentioned earlier, this mismanagement recently came to light when transfer orders of some policemen were to be announced. Sources say that even before the transfer orders were conveyed to higher officials for clearance, the details were leaked to local leaders. These leaders then used their influence in Hyderabad to retain their favourite men in the hopes that they would, in return for the favour, look the other way when asked to investigate their follies. “It is known well that some of the personnel use their political connections to retain their posts and positions. It is a mutually beneficial arrangement. Many men have amassed fortunes using these connections.

They have become so close to these leaders that they act like agents and lobbyists for them,” said a source working in the department. In fact, the same source explained how many men from the constable ranks would even actively participate in political rallies and events to canvass for candidates.

“Their influence is so much, that these people are not even scared of being reprimanded for not maintaining neutrality. Needless to say, this is a huge violation of service rules,” he said. “This is kind of indiscipline that will de-stabilise the police department. If they do not take corrective steps, long-term security of the State will be put under jeopardy,” said an analyst.