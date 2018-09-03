TRS worker sitting atop van falls to death on way to mega meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Travelling on the roof of the driver’s cabin of a goods carrier proved fatal for a TRS worker from Nalgonda on Sunday. Abdul Raheem who was sitting, along with two others, on the roof of the cabin of a DCM vehicle on their way to Kongarakalan in Rangareddy to attend the Sabha, accidentally fell down and came under the wheels of the vehicle at Abdullapurmet on city’s outskirts. The vehicle was carrying around 40 persons to the public meeting.

Raheem hailed from Shaligouraram in Tungaturthi Assembly constituency represented by TRS MLA Gadari Kishore. Police said Raheem was among hundreds of ‘party workers’ who were going to the meeting. He was travelling in one of the DCM vans arranged by the MLA’s associates.

When the vehicle reached Batasingaram Crossroads within the limits of Abdullapurmet police station, the van driver suddenly applied brakes due to heavy traffic movement. Raheem lost balance and fell in front of the vehicle.

Abdullapurmet police SI V Saidi Reddy said he was rushed to a nearby private hospital but he died on the way. “A case of accidental death was registered against van driver.

In another incident at Ravirala village, around 6 km from the meeting venue, a biker fell down after his two-wheeler skidded off the road. Due to heavy vehicular flow on the road, he could not be given medical assistance. He is said to be in a critical condition.

RTC bus mows down TRS worker

Jangaon: A TRS worker, who was on his way to the Sabha was killed in a road mishap near Chinna Pendiyal of station Ghanpur on Sunday. He was identified as G Bhoomanna of Warangal rural.According to police, He went to relieve himself and was crossing the road when a speeding RTC bus hit him, killing him on the spot