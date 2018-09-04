Home States Telangana

All eyes on D Srinivas’ next political move

The latest buzz in political circles is that he may join the BJP.

Published: 04th September 2018 05:38 AM

D Srinivas (Photo| File: PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS MP D Srinivas’ political moves are being closely watched by his followers and opponents alike. The latest buzz in political circles is that he may join the BJP. On Monday, DS met his followers at Munnurukapu Kalyana Mandapam in Nizamabad town, where he was given a rousing welcome.

It may be recalled here that TRS leaders unanimously adopted a resolution urging party leadership to take disciplinary action against D Srinivas who was allegedly doing anti-party activists. However, the TRS did not take any decision. 

On one hand, his son D Sanjay, who was the former mayor of Nizamabad, was arrested on sexual harassment charges. On the other hand, his younger son D Aravind is a BJP leader, who has been targetting TRS MP K Kavitha in the past few weeks. Because of these developments, the TRS has reportedly maintained a distance from Srinivas and his family. He was also not spotted in the recent TRS Praja Nivedana Sabha held at Kongarkalan on Sunday. 

Speculation is rife that DS might join BJP. Recently, BJP district president P Gangareddy conducted a special meeting with Nizamabad leaders which not attended by former MLA and BJP senior leader Yendala Laxminarayana who was strongly opposing DS’ entry into the saffron party. It was learnt DS’ entry was discussed in the meeting. His son, Aravind, however did not divulge any clues.  

DS’ followers too want their leader to join BJP. “We are unable to accept that DS did not get proper respect in the TRS and the party leadership continues to humiliate him and his family members,” said a supporter.

