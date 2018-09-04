Home States Telangana

CM Chandrasekhar Rao gives nod for DA hike, MPDO promotions 

Published: 04th September 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Around four lakh State government employees and pensioners will get one instalment of 1.572 per cent dearness allowance (DA) from January 1. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday signed a file increasing the DA points by 1.572 per cent to government employees. With this, the cumulative total of the DA would become 27.248 per cent with effect from January 1, 2018.

The Chief Minister also signed another file approving promotions to as many as 130 Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs).  MPDOs have been waiting for promotions for the last 21 years. Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling the long cherished dream of MPDOs by giving promotions.

