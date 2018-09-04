Hyderabad High Court dismisses NTR univeristy BDS students’ petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the clause of the Revised BDS Regulations, 2007 stipulating that a candidate, who did not clear the first-year BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) examination in all the three subjects within three years from the date of admission, shall be discharged from the course was perfectly valid, a division bench of the High Court has recently directed the NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, to allow all the petitioner candidates who joined the course in 2012-13 and thereafter and who had the benefit of interim orders passed earlier by the court, to get the benefit of the Revised BDS Course (7th amendment) Regulations, 2015 if they had passed the examinations after availing the benefit of interim orders and if there was still a possibility for them to complete the entire course within a total period of nine years from the date of their admissions as prescribed in the 2015 Regulations.

The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice V Ramasubramanian passed this order on a batch of petitions filed by the candidates who joined the BDS course in 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2011-12. The petitioners who were discharged challenged the orders