Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court dismisses NTR univeristy BDS students’ petition

Making it clear that the clause of the Revised BDS Regulations, 2007 stipulating that a candidate, who did not clear the first-year BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

Published: 04th September 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the clause of the Revised BDS Regulations, 2007 stipulating that a candidate, who did not clear the first-year BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) examination in all the three subjects within three years from the date of admission, shall be discharged from the course was perfectly valid, a division bench of the High Court has recently directed the NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, to allow all the petitioner candidates who joined the course in 2012-13 and thereafter and who had the benefit of interim orders passed earlier by the court, to get the benefit of the Revised BDS Course (7th amendment) Regulations, 2015 if they had passed the examinations after availing the benefit of interim orders and if there was still a possibility for them to complete the entire course within a total period of nine years from the date of their admissions as prescribed in the 2015 Regulations.  

The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice V Ramasubramanian passed this order on a batch of petitions filed by the candidates who joined the BDS course in 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2011-12. The petitioners who were discharged challenged the orders 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NTR University of Health Sciences Revised BDS Regulations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India