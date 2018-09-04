Home States Telangana

MAA denies allegations of fraud

On Monday, the three members of executive committee denied all charges of being part of a money fraud and announced that if found guilty

Published: 04th September 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

(Left to right) Sivaji Raja, Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao and Srikanth at a press meet in Hyderabad | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing controversy over alleged misappropriation of funds by the executive committee of Movie Artists Association (MAA) collected from a series of charity event has now taken a new turn. On Monday, the three members of executive committee denied all charges of being part of a money fraud and announced that if found guilty, they would bear the costs with personal property and step down from the post.

The issue surfaced last month when the committee was faced with allegations that the top brass of MAA got in cohorts with top actors and held charity events abroad to raise money for the association’s office space, but pocketed the money for their personal use. “There has been nothing like a fraud. Everything has been transparent,” stressed MAA treasurer Paruchuri Venkateshwara Rao. 

It is being alleged that a sum of `1 crore, which came from the profits of a tour which Chiranjeevi was part of in Dallas, has allegedly been siphoned off. “We could not have an auction for tenders to this concert as there were not many takers for such an event in the country. So we approached few people we knew abroad so that we could tap into that market,” added Srikanth, the association’s executive VP.

Rumours are rife that the present revelations have surfaced after an internal conflict among committee members, where some have revealed the details of the fraud to overthrow the present committee and win the next term. Notably, elections of MAA are slated in three months. 

Meanwhile, the present committee reiterated their dedication in working for welfare of the fraternity. “It was in our tenure that we began a pension scheme for 34 veteran actors wherein they get a monthly stipend of `3,000,  which had been scrapped before. If we were here for fraud, why would we do this ?,” added Shivaji Raja, MAA president.It must be noted that MAA has been in news for some years now for its intention to have a separate office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Movie Artists Association MAA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India