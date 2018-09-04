Home States Telangana

Swami Paripoornananda to be back in city on Sept 6 

Welcome to Paripoornananda: In a press release here on Monday, BJP state general secretary Chinta Sambamurthy said that they were welcoming Paripoornananda Swamy to Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcome to Paripoornananda: In a press release here on Monday, BJP state general secretary Chinta Sambamurthy said that they were welcoming Paripoornananda Swamy to Hyderabad. Paripoornananda is coming to Hyderabad, as the High Court stayed the State government’s decision to expulsion of Swamy from the city. A large number of BJP workers would take part in the rally from Hayathnagar to welcome Paripoornananda, BJP general secretary said. 

Speaking at a press meet, VHP spokesperson R Shashidhar said, “On September 6, Paripoornananda will start from his Sri Peetham and will reach Suryapet. By 2 pm, he will reach Hayathnagar. From there, he will move towards LB Nagar where locals and other Hindu organizations will welcome him.

From there he will proceed towards Naagalaxmi Maatha Temple via Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Chaderghat and Koti to Basheerbagh,” he said. The VHP criticised the state government for the externment saying that, “KCR’S government behaved like Nizam sarkar by expelling a dharma guru.

However, the High Court of Telangana gave a tight slap to this government by putting a stay on the expulsion.”Swami Paripoornananda was externed on July 10 from the city for six months for allegedly making provocative speeches targeting other communities.

Subsequently, Swami’s legal adviser Padmarao Lakkaraju filed a plea in the high court, challenging the externment orders. D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel for the Swami, has contended that externing the petitioner under the Act amounted to infringement of the fundamental rights.

