Home States Telangana

TRS mega rally Pragathi Nivedana leaves behind a trail of damage

On Monday, when Express visited the spot, it was found that the barricades, which were removed to facilitate arrival of vehicles to the venue, were replaced just temporarily.

Published: 04th September 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

The steel barricade laid along the ORR to keep away cattle and humans, left dismantled near Kongarkalan, where the TRS meeting was held. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party conducted its massive public meeting Pragathi Nivedana Sabha at Kongarakalan village in outskirts of Hyderabad, Express visited the area and found that there are damages left to be rectified. While the authorities were yet to re-install dismantled steel barricades along the ORR, the open lands surrounding the venue was found strewn with plastic waste. 

On Monday, when Express visited the spot, it was found that the barricades, which were removed to facilitate arrival of vehicles to the venue, were replaced just temporarily. They were not permanently grounded. At one point, a mound of mud that was dumped to develop the ramp covered the entire service road, making the ride difficult for motorists. 

Plastic waste is strewn across the open land
near Kongarakalan, where TRS meeting
was held.  | (Vinay Madapu | EPS) 

Speaking to Express, an official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) said that the TRS party obtained permission “verbally” and no written permission was sought for the dismantling of steel barricades. The official said, “The party requested us verbally to remove the barricades at a few points identified by them. The barricades are sunk into concrete in the ground, so we had to cut them from the base to be removed. We will be fixing them again.” 

Officials of HMDA along with officials of the private agency which laid the road will inspect the stretch of road on Monday, where the barricades have been removed and will assess damages.

Following this, HMDA will prepare a report on it and submit TRS party bills for the expenses that will be incurred on repairs. The steel barricades were removed at least at 5-6 points along the stretch of the ORR close to Kongara Kalan, a village located near Adibatla, for building ramps using mud to connect ORR with the service road running parallel to it.  

Also, at some points where the steel barricade was removed, some dismantled roadside signboards were also observed lying along the service road. Moreover, mud dumped for creating the ramps connecting ORR with the service road was found to be completely covering the stormwater drain that runs along the ORR. 

Huge amount of plastic waste left behind 

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao claimed on Twitter on Monday that as assured to the High Court, the venue of Sabha was cleaned up by TRS party volunteers and workers. However, when Express visited the spot, it was observed that only the exact location in Kongarakalan village where the meeting was conducted was cleaned up and not the huge open lands used by participants of the public meeting for parking their vehicles.

These lands gleamed with plastic waste strewn all over.  

For all the talks by state of making city plastic free, the TRS party does not seem to walk the talk when it comes to its own events. It was observed that plastic glasses, plastic water pouches, plastic plates and boxes of liquor bottles were lying strewn all across huge open lands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pragathi Nivedana Sabha Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS TRS Pragathi Nivedana KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The final Test will be played at the Oval from September 7 which will be the last time we will see English opener Alastair Cook in whites. (Photo | AP)
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India