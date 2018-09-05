Cabinet may moot Telangana House dissolution tomorrow

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet is likely to meet on September 6 and recommend the dissolution of the State Assembly. After the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to meet the Governor to hand over a copy of the Cabinet resolution.

A series of fast-paced developments took place on Tuesday indicating that the State is heading for early polls to the Assembly. Governor ESL Narasimhan had a meeting with Chief Secretary SK Joshi and other officials and discussed the Constitutional procedure to be initiated in case the Council of Ministers recommends dissolution of the House. According to sources, the Governor enquired whether any legislative business was pending with the Assembly and the officials informed him that nothing was pending.

Tuesday’s developments started with Chief Secretary meeting State Legislature secretary, followed by some more meetings. During his meeting with the Chief Secretary at the Secretariat, State Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu is learnt to have discussed issues relating to the dissolution of the Assembly and others.

State government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma and Chief Minister’s principal secretary S Narsing Rao were also present at the meeting. Rajiv Sharma recently met Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi with regard to early polls.

Later, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar also called on the Chief Secretary. Both of them are understood to have discussed the revision of electoral rolls.After the two meetings, the Chief Secretary, along with Rajiv Sharma and Narsing Rao, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan. According to sources, the Governor discussed with the Chief Secretary the Constitutional requirements to be fulfilled once the State Cabinet is dissolved.



Who will present budget?

When the then AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu dissolved the Assembly in 2003, the Election Commission did not conduct elections immediately. The caretaker government, under the leadership of Naidu, approved the Budget and sent the same to the Governor. The Governor issued an ordinance approving the Budget. In case the Telangana Assembly is dissolved but elections are not held before March 31, the State may face a similar situation. But sources averred that the EC may conduct polls before March and there would be no problem in presenting the Budget.

KCR to launch poll campaign from Husnabad on Sept 7

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to launch the election campaign on September 7 from Husnabad. September 7 falls in the auspicious month of Sravanam and it is a Friday which considered to be auspicious for starting any new venture.