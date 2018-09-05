Home States Telangana

Chief Minister KCR to kick-start poll campaign from Husnabad

September 7 falls in the auspicious month of Sravanam and it is a Friday which considered to be auspicious for starting any new venture.  

Published: 05th September 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

CM KCR greets people at the plenary session at the GBR Cultural Centre at Kompally (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to launch the election campaign on September 7 from Husnabad in Siddipet district.  The Chief Minister would continue his district tours from there and cover 100 Assembly constituencies in the next 50 days. But, why has Rao suddenly announced the district tours?  September 7 falls in the auspicious month of Sravanam and it is a Friday which considered to be auspicious for starting any new venture.  

Dwadasi too happens to fall on the same date. The month of Bhadrapada will commence on September 10, which is inauspicious for taking up new projects. That is the reason why Rao has decided to hold his first public meeting in the 50-day series on September 7.Sources said that after the likely dissolution of the Assembly on September 6, Rao will commence his district tours on the following day. 

Rao chose Sravana Sukravaram, the most auspicious day, to kick-start electioneering. Rao who leads a dharmic lifestyle, has chosen Husnabad again to hold the first election meeting. He always launched election campaigns after performing pujas at Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konayapalli village near Husnabad. In 2014 elections too, he launched electioneering after performing special pujas at the Konayapalli temple. This time too Rao will visit Konayapally first on his way to Husnabad.

According to the grapevine, Rao fixed the muhurtam for the State Cabinet meeting at 6.45 am on September 6 and for meeting the Governor at 9.33 am. He is believed to have chosen this day as it’s Ekadasi falls on this day. Rao is also believes in numerology. His lucky number is 6. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister is expected to take the key decision of dissolving the Assembly at the Cabinet meeting in the 51st month of his rule, which adds to six!

