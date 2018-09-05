D Srinivas demands apology from his detractors

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Days after Nizamabad MP K Kavitha’s disclosure that they had recommended to the party leadership to expel TRS leader and Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas for anti-party activities, Srinivas, who finds himself isolated in the party, on Tuesday demanded that the party leadership either initiate action against him or direct the TRS MP, MLAs and MLCs from the district to tender an unconditional apology and withdraw their complaint against him.

Without setting deadline for the party leadership to take action, he said that he would take a final decision on his future course of action at an appropriate time even as he took potshots at members of his own party. The Nizamabad MP, MLAs, MLC had unanimously a lodged complaint with party leadership against Srinivas and it was pending with party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a press conference here, Srinivas criticised all the elected representatives of the district for making false allegations against him. He said that if he had committed any mistake, the chief minister had the right to call him and talk to him. ‘’But he has not called me so far nor has given any instructions to me,’’ he said recalling that Chandrasekhar Rao had invited him to join the TRS by leaving the Congress.

About his son Aravind joining the BJP, Srinivas said that his joining the saffron party was brought to the notice of his party leadership. ‘’My son Aravind is a big fan of PM Narendra Modi. Though I tried to dissuade him from joining the BJP, he was adamant and joined that party. All these matters were conveyed to the TRS leadership and no one had any objection then. Now they are using it against me and making false allegations. Even the CM had no objection. Yet, the elected representatives of my party continue to play mischief,” he said.

Srinivas took a dig at his own party members saying that people elected TRS for developing Telangana and they should concentrate on issues concerning the state instead of wasting time on other issues. ‘’No MP is working properly,’’ he said, adding that “irrigation minister T Harish Rao is a trouble shooter in the party and deals with issues cleverly’’.

Asked if he was meeting Congress leaders secretly, Srinivas said. “During Parliament sessions, all MPs meet each other and I too met senior Congress leaders. There is no need to meet them separately. No one can question my commitment to Telangana. “