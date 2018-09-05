Done & dusted: Kongarakalan clean after Pragathi Nivedana Sabha

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the steel railings along the sides of Outer Ring Road (ORR), dismantled for the TRS party’s Pragathi Nivedana Sabha held on September 2 are being restored and officials are confident of finishing the works by Wednesday. Steel railings at 24 Entry and Exit points along the 158-km long express way was removed to pave way for smooth movement of vehicles reaching city for the mega meeting.

An official with the engineering wing of HMDA said these railings were important to prevent cattle from entering the fast lanes of ORR. He said there is no damage to the road anywhere across the ORR.

Even heaps of mud dumped at these 24 points to bridge ORR with the service road for facilitating arrival of vehicles for the TRS party from the ring road, are being removed.

Workers cleaning the ground after Pragathi Nivedana meeting

The private contractors who are working on removal of these mud dumps, also claimed that the work will be finished at all points in a day. Express had highlighted these issues on these columns on Tuesday.

Plastic waste removedAround 200 workers were pressed into service for clearing the plastic waste strewn around at the meeting venue in Kongarakalan. Almost 70 per cent of the waste have been lifted and shifted to Jawahar Nagar dumpyard in 10 vehicles. They have been on the job since Monday morning.

The contractors who employed people to clear plastic waste, said the venue and open lands for parking measuring almost 2,000 acres of area are being scanned by workers to remove every last bit of plastic and that TRS party leaders have been monitoring the cleaning works.

One of the contractors, K Rajender Reddy said, “Around 200 workers have been employed to clean the waste from open lands. The venue has been completely cleaned and only about 30 percent waste is to be cleaned from the open lands used as parking lots which will be finished by tomorrow. Ten vehicles have been arranged to shift the waste to Jawahar Nagar landfill.”Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also supervised garbage clearing works.