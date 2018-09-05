Home States Telangana

Happy Teachers Day: KGBV teachers demand job regularisation & equal pay, stage protest

They staged a demonstration over their long-pending demand of regularisation and equal pay for equal work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day ahead of Teachers Day, teachers across the State staged a protest at the office of the commissioner and director of school education on Tuesday, protesting against the “pittance” being paid to them as salaries. 

Scores of employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff of Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalayas and Urban Residential Schools staged a demonstration over their long-pending demand of regularisation and equal pay for equal work. They were taken into preventive custody and taken to police stations. 

Calling the detention undemocratic, teachers are likely to stage another protest and may even boycott work to put pressure on the government.  “Despite repeated representations from employees and assurances by government, no action has been taken towards regularisation of their services,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary of TS United Teachers Federation.

Special officers of KGBVs are paid `25,000 whereas `37,000 is paid to principals of government high schools. KGBV teachers are paid `20,000 while their counterparts in government schools take home `28,940. 

Nat’l Teachers awardees irked
Former National Teachers awardees have alleged that State has not given them special status that recognition accords them as it did not extend their services even after 37 years. Meanwhile, School Education department has selected 33 teachers for State Award for best teachers.

