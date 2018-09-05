Home States Telangana

IKEA Hyderabad suspends sale of veg biryani, samosa after receiving complaint

In an embarrassment for the recently opened IKEA store, a man allegedly found the worm in the vegetable biryani served to him.

Published: 05th September 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | AFP)

A woman employee selling cupcakes and muffins at a store inside IKEA, Hyderabad. IKEA has planned a variety of dishes at its Hyderabad outlet, including local delicacies like veg and non-veg Biriyani. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: IKEA India Wednesday said it has stopped selling vegetable biryani and samosa in its 1,000 seater restaurant located at its store here, days after a customer allegedly found a worm in the food served to him.

In an embarrassment for the recently opened IKEA store, a man allegedly found the worm in the vegetable biryani served to him, prompting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to issue a notice to the firm on August 31.

"IKEA India has voluntarily stopped sales of two of its most appreciated products - vegetarian biryani and samosa, sourced locally in India.

IKEA follows strong internal processes to secure quality and takes full responsibility for its supply chain.

IKEA India has initiated an internal review in order to take any corrective actions as needed," the company said in a statement.

The Swedish furniture maker said it takes food safety and quality very seriously and customer health is always a priority.

During the first month of operation, IKEA India has received a very positive response from customers for the food at the IKEA store, it said.

IKEA India will resume sales of the two products after it has secured the review process, the company said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IKEA Hyderabad IKEA India GHMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt