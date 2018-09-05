Malaysian company sets shop in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Siddipet is the most convenient place for the establishment of industries, said Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao. The Minister laid the foundation for Malaysia-based Dexon industries at Mandapally outskirts in Siddipet urban mandal on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Minister said that facilities like good roads and railway is needed for the setting up of industries and added that soon Siddipet will have all those. He also thanked the Malaysian representatives for setting up the industry at a cost of `175 crore. The industry would be pollution free and would generate employment for 1,500 people, Rao said. He said that an egg processing unit would soon come up at Nermet village, which would be setup by Japan.