Telangana GST collection grows by 38.14 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections witnessed a growth of 38.14 per cent in August in Telangana when compared with the collections of August, 2017.

In August this year, the GST collections were `3,676.19 crore against the collections of `2,661.28 crore in 2017, according to principal secretary Commercial Somesh Kumar. He said that up to August this year the overall tax revenue growth was 20.72%.