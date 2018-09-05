Home States Telangana

Telangana House dissolution: All-party meet today on voter list revision

The Election Commission already published a draft voters list on September 1.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar called on chief secretary SK Joshi at the Secretariat here on Tuesday and discussed revision of electoral rolls amidst talk of early elections to the state Assembly.

The Election Commission already published a draft voters list on September 1. Rajat Kumar is convening an all-party meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday on the special summary revision of electoral rolls.
The EC has to publish the final electoral rolls on January 4, 2019. The last date is November 30 for disposal of claims and objections on the draft rolls. In case elections are held before January 1, the EC may take a decision on advancing the revision process.

Software: The GHMC will soon implement ERO-Net 2.0 version under which people can register for voter ID and get details of voter card changed online. Rajat Kumar said the version will help officials deal with inaccuracy in voter data.

