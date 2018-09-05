Home States Telangana

Telangana State Cabinet likely to meet tomorrow, to recommend assembly dissolution 

A series of fast-paced developments took place on Tuesday indicating that the State is heading for early polls to the Assembly.

Published: 05th September 2018 05:27 AM

Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet is likely to meet on September 6 and recommend the dissolution of the State Assembly. After the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to meet the Governor to hand over the copy of the Cabinet resolution.

Governor ESL Narasimhan had a meeting with Chief Secretary SK Joshi and other officials and discussed the Constitutional procedure to be initiated in case the Council of Ministers recommend dissolution of the House. 

Sources said, the Governor reportedly enquired whether any Legislative business was pending with the Assembly and the officials informed him that nothing was pending.

Tuesday’s developments started with Chief Secretary meeting the State Legislature secretary followed by some more meetings. During his meeting with the Chief Secretary at the Secretariat, State Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu reportedly discussed issues relating to the dissolution of the Assembly and others.  

State government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma and Chief Minister’s secretary S Narsing Rao were also present at the meeting. Rajiv Sharma recently met Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi with regard to early polls. 

Later, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar also called on the Chief Secretary. Both of them discussed the preparation of electoral rolls. After the meetings, the Chief Secretary along with Rajiv Sharma and Narsing Rao called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan. 

Who will  present  Budget?

When the then AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu had dissolved the Assembly on November 14, 2003, the EC did not conduct elections immediately.  The caretaker government under the leadership of Naidu approved the Budget and sent the same to the Governor who issued an ordinance approving the Budget.

In case, the polls are not held in TS before March 31 after the Assembly dissolution, TS may have to face a similar situation in presenting the Budget. But, the sources averred that the EC may conduct the polls before March 2019 and there will be no problem for presenting the 2019-20 Budget

