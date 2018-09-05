TPCC President Uttam goes into huddle with seniors on poll plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the fast-paced political developments in the state towards early polls, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy held an emergency meeting at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday and exuded confidence that the Congress would capture power in the state even if Assembly polls were held immediately.

The PCC president held a meeting with senior leaders to discuss the poll strategy and the status of electoral rolls. Several senior leaders including Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Ponnala Laxmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao and TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters later, Uttam said that there was a talk in the state that they TRS was heading for early polls. “The political situation is changing faster. That is why an emergency meeting was held with available senior leaders.” The PCC president alleged that in the name of revision of electoral rolls, around 21 lakh votes were removed form the list.

“Large-scale irregularities took place in the revision of electoral rolls though around 8 lakh new voters were enrolled this year. The total number of electorate has come down by 21 lakh from the previous rolls. If we compare it with the rolls of 2014, the total number of voters should increase in 2018 but it has gone down,” he said.

“A meeting of Assembly segment-wise Congress leaders will be held on September 7 to verify the rolls. Division, mandal, town and village level meetings will be held on September 9,” he said and called upon party leaders to see that all eligible people were enrolled in the voters’ list.

Many Cong leaders vying for CM post: KTR

IT minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday that there are 12 CM candidates in the opposition party. ‘’Right from Uttam Kumar Reddy there are numerous CM candidates including DK Aruna and Shabbir Ali in the Congress,” he said. He said this at the induction of Congress leaders from Kamareddy Assembly constituency into the TRS.