Home States Telangana

TPCC President Uttam goes into huddle with seniors on poll plan

Several senior leaders including Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Ponnala Laxmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao and TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy attended the meeting.

Published: 05th September 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the fast-paced political developments in the state towards early polls, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy held an emergency meeting at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday and exuded confidence that the Congress would capture power in the state even if Assembly polls were held immediately.

The PCC president held a meeting with senior leaders to discuss the poll strategy and the status of electoral rolls. Several senior leaders including Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Ponnala Laxmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao and TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters later, Uttam said that there was a talk in the state that they TRS was heading for early polls. “The political situation is changing faster. That is why an emergency meeting was held with available senior leaders.” The PCC president alleged that in the name of revision of electoral rolls, around 21 lakh votes were removed form the list.

“Large-scale irregularities took place in the revision of electoral rolls though around 8 lakh new voters were enrolled this year. The total number of electorate has come down by 21 lakh from the previous rolls. If we compare it with the rolls of 2014, the total number of voters should increase in 2018 but it has gone down,” he said.

“A meeting of Assembly segment-wise Congress leaders will be held on September 7 to verify the rolls. Division, mandal, town and village level meetings will be held on September 9,” he  said and called upon party leaders to see that all eligible people were enrolled in the voters’ list.

Many Cong leaders vying for CM post: KTR
IT minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday that there are 12 CM candidates in the opposition party. ‘’Right from Uttam Kumar Reddy there are numerous CM candidates including DK Aruna and Shabbir Ali in the Congress,” he said. He said this at the induction of Congress leaders from Kamareddy Assembly constituency into the TRS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Uttam Kumar Reddy TPCC TPCC President Telangana polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age