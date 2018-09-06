42 Telangana NCC cadets embark on Godavari sailing expedition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of 42 NCC cadets have set sail from Bhadrachalam on an expedition to transit over 410 km of Godavari river from Bhadrachalam to Samalkot. The cadets including 14 women cadets will be undertaking the expedition called ‘Godavari River Sailing Expedition 2018’ from September 5 to 15.

Colonel LCS Naidu, Group Commander, Kakinada Group is overall in-charge of the expedition undertaken by a team of 75 personnel including two officers of Indian Navy and 42 NCC Naval Wing cadets and support staff from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate.

During the expedition, the sailing boats will negotiate the nerve testing rapids at various points along the river, navigating between sand bars and rocks at low level areas and will also transit through Papi Kondalu Hills between Kunavaram and Devipattanam.

The expedition was flagged off by Air Commodore NN Reddy, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate (AP & Telangana). He said that this expedition will bolster their explorative inquisitiveness, courage and determination, comradeship, self-confidence, team spirit and espirit-de-corps. The expedition leader Captain (IN) KCS Rao, Commanding Officer of 7 Andhra Naval Unit, Narsapur and West Godavari Districts conveyed special thanks to the district collector of Bhadradri District.