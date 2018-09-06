Announcement on Telangana State Legislative Assembly dissolution at 2 pm

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stage is all set for the dissolution of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Thursday as the state Cabinet is expected to meet at 1 pm and pass a resolution to this affect after which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be meeting Governor ESL Narasimhan at 1.30 p.m. Thereafter, Rao is expected to make an announcement on dissolution of Assembly at a press conference at 2 p.m.

Before the D-Day, there was hectic activity at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday and it was eventually a busy day for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, State Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu held discussions with the Chief Minister. Apart from the Assembly dissolution, the Chief Minister also discussed about the agenda items of the Cabinet. The Chief Minister understood to have discussed the announcement of interim relief (IR) to government employees.

Chandrasekhar Rao also called up some MLAs and discussed the political developments. Later, Rao informed all the Cabinet Ministers to be available in Hyderabad on Thursday.Once, the Cabinet dissolved the Assembly, the Chief Minister will meet Governor ESL Narasimhan and submit the resolution copy of the Cabinet to him Thursday.

Indications are that the Chief Minister will announce 15 to 20 names of TRS candidates at Husnabad’s public meeting on Friday. As prelude to this, the Chief Minister, despite his busy schedule, gave an appointment to Choppadandi leaders today. The Choppadandi leaders lodged a complaint against Choppadandi MLA B Shoba and requested the Chief Minister not to give TRS ticket to her in next elections.

Meanwhile, with the hectic political developments fuelled by Chandrasekhar Rao, the Opposition Congress to plunged into election mode. PCC chief announced several “freebies” to voters in the next elections. AICC leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to tour in the state on September 14. Much political heat generated in all other parties too on Wednesday.

Earlier dissolutions

 The State Legislative Assembly dissolved twice in the past in combined AP

 On November 22, 1984, the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s Cabinet dissolved the Assembly. Then Governor Shankar Dayal Sharma approved the Cabinet resolution for dissolving the Assembly. Elections were held in March, 1985

 On November 14, 2003, the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet dissolved the Assembly. Governor then was C Rangarajan. Elections were held in April/May, 2004

Procedure following Cabinet decision

 Once, the State Cabinet adopted a resolution dissolving the Assembly, the same will be conveyed to Governor

 Chief Minister will hand over the Cabinet resolution to the Governor

 The Governor will dissolve the Assembly

 Later, the Legislature secretary and Chief Secretary will release bulletins and publish the same in Gazette

 The Governor will convey the State Cabinet’s decision to Union Home Ministry

 The Ministry will communicate the developments in the State to Election Commission of India (ECI) for taking further action

 The ECI will decide when to conduct the elections. Under the Article 324 of the Constitution, it is the discretionary power of the ECI whether to conduct elections to dissolved Assembly within six months or not

Status of Cabinet

 Once the Assembly is dissolved, then the term of the all the MLAs will come to an end Speaker will continue in the office

 There will be no legislative functioning by the State government. The government will have only executive powers

 All the pending Bills and business of the Assembly will become null and void