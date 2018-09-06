Home States Telangana

Even Andhra Pradesh wants K Chandrasekhar Rao:  KT Rama Rao

Addressing several meetings in the town, Rao said that Shadnagar had a rich and illustrious history and noted that Boorugula Ramakrishna, the first chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, hailed from there.

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

RANGAREDDY : Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that even people living in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh wanted to be governed by TRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “People of Andhra have been urging us to establish our party there,” he told the crowd that had gathered to see him lay foundation to the construction of an auditorium in Shadnagar MPDO office and for a new Shadnagar municipal building. 

Addressing several meetings in the town, Rao said that Shadnagar had a rich and illustrious history and noted that Boorugula Ramakrishna, the first chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, hailed from there. “When Telangana was merged with Andhra to form Andhra Pradesh in 1956, it was a major blow to the people of this region,” he said. 

Commenting on Congress’ objections to irrigation projects in the State, Rao said, “Congress leaders have filed false cases in the name of dead people with an intention to obstruct construction of irrigation projects,” he said. He said that the Congress party was a curse to the state and the country and alleged that the development of the state had come to a halt because of the Congress party. 

