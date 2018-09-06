‘Halt road works of Yellamma cheruvu’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Weeks after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had begun work on laying a concrete road inside the full tank level (FTL) of Yellamma Cheruvu in Kukatpally, the north tanks division of irrigation department finally has written to the GHMC, asking it to stop violating the law and to halt laying of the road.

The north tanks division, in its letter dated August 30 to deputy commissioner of GHMC’s Kukatpally circle, said that a road was being laid from Yellamma Banda to Jayanagar Colony, of which a portion passes through the FTL of Yellamma Cheruvu, which would separate the lake into two parts, affecting the topography of the lake. It said that construction of the road through FTL would be in violation of the Irrigation Act 1357 (Fasli).