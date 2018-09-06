Husnabad comes to life with political activity

Krishna P By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Telangana’s political machinery is in the move. With chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao virtually set to announce dissolution of the assembly and call for early elections, all political parties have turned their election modes on after a gap of four-and-a-half years. It learnt that Rao will officially begin his election campaign on September 7 with a meeting in Husnabad, dubbed as an ‘Ashirwada Sabha’. The party plans to ask for the blessings of the people, and their votes, to continue being in government for yet another term.

It may be recalled that TRS got a slim majority in the first elections held in the State in 2014 - it had won only 63 seats, out of the total 119. Later, many MLAs from other parties defected to the ruling party, increasing its strength to 90 as of now.

Rao wishes for no stone to be unturned this time. Opposition parties’ leaders were under the impression that the chief minister would rest for a few days before going for another public meeting, since he had just conducted the massive ‘Pragathi Nivedana Sabha’ on Sunday last week. However, within a gap of five days, he announced that he would attend a meeting at Husnabad. Party sources say that Rao will go on a campaigning blitzkrieg — he will attend at least 100 such meetings in the State in the coming days.

Minister Etela Rajender from Karimnagar, Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar and Rao have been touring Husnabad for the past two days overseeing arrangements for the September 7 meeting. Rao has appointed public representatives as in-charges of every mandal.

Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar has been appointed as in-charge for Chigurumamidi, finance minister Etela Rajender for Saidapur mandal, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao for Akkannapet, MLA Putta Madhu for Bheemadevarapally, Metpally MLA Vidyasagar Rao for Metpally, Husnabad and rural areas will be looked after Rao and MP Vinod Kumar.