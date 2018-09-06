Home States Telangana

Man who killed jawan’s wife arrested

The jawan was transferred to Kashmir in July recently but had left his wife and son here as they didn’t want his son’s studies to be interrupted.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bollarum police identified and arrested the accused who mowed down the wife of an army jawan on August 7, within a day of the accident.  The distressed jawan, stationed in Kashmir, who was devastated after hearing about a road accident that killed his wife, had approached principal secretary (Home) Rajiv Trivedi after receiving no response from local police. 

The jawan was transferred to Kashmir in July recently but had left his wife and son here as they didn’t want his son’s studies to be interrupted. On August 7, on his son’s birthday, his wife took the child for shopping. While the duo was crossing the road, a  motorcycle hit her. While the woman died on the spot, the motorist managed to escape.

On September 4, after the offender had not been caught by the police, he reached out to the principal secretary (Home). “Though the case is registered,  the bike and motorcyclist are not traced as the CCTV footage is very grainy. I told the soldier not to worry and counselled him that we have technology to clean the image. I requested Addl CP Chauhan to intervene,” said Rajiv Trivedi.On the principal secretary’s request the Addl CP  DS Chauhan took over the case and the accused, young army cook was apprehended on Wednesday.  

