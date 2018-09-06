Home States Telangana

More raids at Yadagirigutta; Two women, four kids rescued

Two traffickers who ran the brothel houses Kamsani Aandalu and Reddammagari Niranjan Reddy, who are repeat offenders, have been arrested.  

Published: 06th September 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two women and four minors were rescued following another crackdown on brothel houses in Yadagirigutta on Wednesday. The minors were aged between five and eight years and they have been sent to rescue homes. Two traffickers who ran the brothel houses Kamsani Aandalu and Reddammagari Niranjan Reddy, who are repeat offenders, have been arrested.  

Two professional mediators, K Shankar and K Yadagiri, helped the traffickers “procure” girls from various places by taking advantage of poverty and lack of basic living conditions. The mediators were paid about `60,000 to `1 lakh for each girl. The traffickers made the minors stay in the brothel houses and allegedly provided for all needs of the minor girls till they turned into teenagers; then pushed into sex work. 

“Proper counselling has been given to the organisers of the brothel houses apart from providing them with employment. Recently, we also invoked PD Act against K Yadagiri and ten others. However, they did not mend their ways and continued this illegal business,’’ Police said, adding that PD Act will be initiated against all the accused after proper inquiry. 

Out of 31 people arrested till now for the same crime, PD Act was initiated against 11 of them. So far, 34 girls have been rescued following the crackdown on the temple town. On Wednesday, eight brothel houses were raided and officials say more raids are likely after getting approvals from higher authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt