More raids at Yadagirigutta; Two women, four kids rescued

HYDERABAD: Two women and four minors were rescued following another crackdown on brothel houses in Yadagirigutta on Wednesday. The minors were aged between five and eight years and they have been sent to rescue homes. Two traffickers who ran the brothel houses Kamsani Aandalu and Reddammagari Niranjan Reddy, who are repeat offenders, have been arrested.

Two professional mediators, K Shankar and K Yadagiri, helped the traffickers “procure” girls from various places by taking advantage of poverty and lack of basic living conditions. The mediators were paid about `60,000 to `1 lakh for each girl. The traffickers made the minors stay in the brothel houses and allegedly provided for all needs of the minor girls till they turned into teenagers; then pushed into sex work.

“Proper counselling has been given to the organisers of the brothel houses apart from providing them with employment. Recently, we also invoked PD Act against K Yadagiri and ten others. However, they did not mend their ways and continued this illegal business,’’ Police said, adding that PD Act will be initiated against all the accused after proper inquiry.

Out of 31 people arrested till now for the same crime, PD Act was initiated against 11 of them. So far, 34 girls have been rescued following the crackdown on the temple town. On Wednesday, eight brothel houses were raided and officials say more raids are likely after getting approvals from higher authorities.