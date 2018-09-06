Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in the country, says KCR

HYDERABAD: In the most unsparing attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi ever, Telangana care-taker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today described Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the ''biggest buffoon'' in the country and said that Congress is the number one enemy of Telangana.

''Right from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, all have been the enemies of Telangana. They still are the No 1 enemy of the state. Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in the country. The entire country saw him hugging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then winking,'' said Rao as he went all guns blazing at the grand old party.



Hours after dissolving the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, which was approved by Governor ESL Narasimhan -- paving the way for early elections, Chandrasekhar Rao, who was clearly in the election mode, tore into the Congress party saying that Congress was scared to go to polls.

''Like fools, they (Congress) bark and make all sorts of mindless, meaningless allegations about various development works taken up by our government. They cannot even prove one single allegation, can they? It is utter idiocy on their part,'' he said even as he attacked Rahul Gandhi saying he had inherited the legacy of the Congress. ''The more Rahul Gandhi visits Telangana, the more number of seats TRS will win,'' said Rao, who was in his elements today.



Listing out his government's achievements, Rao said that while Congress was in power, there were communal clashes, curfews, terrorist attacks, gambling dens flourished, factionalism and gangster culture existed and land grabbing was the order of the day. But now, Rao said, under the four and a half years of TRS rule, people all these problems have been wiped out and people are living peacefully with no communal trouble.

''The crime rate has come down and the state has been peaceful and I want to it continue that way.''



Recalling the Congress rule, Rao said that for 35 long years, people of the state suffered without electricity. ''If they were capable, why could not they provide electricity to the people ? We provide 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and no other state in the country does it,'' he said.



''As elections are nearing, these people (Congress) are resorting to more nonsense by making all sorts of wild allegations which is without any basis. For 50 years under the Congress rule in the centre, all minor and major irrigation projects in the country were ignored by that party which is nothing but criminal negligence. All their allegations against our government are most undesirable and unwanted,'' Rao said.



Stressing that the TRS had made immense sacrifices for the state, Chandrasekhar Rao said that instead of resorting to cheap politics, the Congress should go to the people. ''Iam welcoming everyone, lets go to the people who will decide which party has done what,''he said.

