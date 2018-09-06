Rayons Factoryat in Kamalapur set for revival

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rayons Factory at Kamalapur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district is all set to get revived, as the Telangana government on Wednesday approved Ballarpur Industries Limited’s proposals for revival of the defunct manufacturing facility.

According to Telangana Industries Department, while Telangana has given concessions for BILT to pay outstanding taxes, electricity charges in installments, BILT would be investing about Rs 125 cr for the revival of the manufacturing facility which was shut down in 2014.

“State is focusing on not just attracting new industries but is also working for the revival of sick industries. Protecting livelihoods of labourers is our utmost priority and revival of Rayons factory will not just provide employment to 750 families but also create many new jobs in the region,” said IT Minister KT Rama Rao.