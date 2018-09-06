Road extension: Assistant Commissioner of Police’s office & Balanagar police station to be demolished

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials, who finished the process of identification of structures to be removed on the Mumbai-Hyderabad national highway in Balanagar, are likely to demolish the office buildings of Balanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Law and Order and Balanagar police station as part of road extension and construction of flyover.

According to sources, the police department had taken land from the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) on lease and constructed buildings of the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police and police station at Balanagar in the same premises several years ago. It is also reported that the contract of lease has been renewed recently.

However, the HMDA officials have plans to construct a flyover in Balanagar on the Mumbai-Hyderabad national highway. For this purpose, the government sanctioned funds and the officials obtained government nod to identify the encroachments and to demolish them in public interest. “We have been given demolition marks of 16.36 meters from the highway. At least 11.45 meters from the road to be demolished at the place where the ACP’s office is located,’’ police officials said.

When contacted, the Balanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Law and Order, T Govardhan told Express that they are still in consultation with HMDA. “We will try to arrive at an amicable solution in the decision,’’ the ACP said.

Exploring other options, the police officials are also looking at the alternative of shifting the office on rental basis elsewhere. Meanwhile, the HAL officials started constructing a huge compound wall leaving the land upto the HMDA officials marked to be demolished. A number of buildings in which business establishments being run were demolished in Balanagar highway keeping view of road extension and flyover construction.