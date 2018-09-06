Home States Telangana

TDP will play key role in govt formation in Telangana : L Ramana

Asked about TDP-Congress alliance, Ramana said: “Congress is not an untouchable.

Published: 06th September 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

TTDP president L Ramana  interacting with TNIE Editorial team in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP Telangana unit is mooting a ‘grand alliance’ of Opposition parties to face the ruling TRS in the next Assembly elections.  “The TTDP will play a key role after the next elections in forming the government in the State,” TTDP president L Ramana has said.  

Interacting with Express Editorial team in “Express Chat” on Wednesday, Ramana said: “No one can form the next government in Telangana, without the involvement of TDP.’’  He, however, did not disclose alliance partners of TDP and said that his party is in talks with other parties. He made an indirect reference that TDP would not sail with BJP, which did not implement the assurances of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 in both AP and Telangana States. 

Asked about TDP-Congress alliance, Ramana said: “Congress is not an untouchable. There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. When TDP was in the United Front government, the Congress extended outside support,” he recalled.

ALSO READ | Telugu Desam Party’s strong roots here are intact: L Ramana

He suggested that the Bahujan Left Front (BLF) and other Left parties should form a grand alliance to unseat the  ‘dictator’ Chandrasekhar Rao. Ramana, however, hastened to add that they did not discuss in the party with whom TDP would sail in the next Assembly elections.

“We are assessing the strengths and weaknesses of all  parties. TDP will take a decision on poll pacts only after the elections are announced,” Ramana added.

“TDP president  N Chandrababu Naidu is coming to Hyderabad on September 8. He will interact with party leaders and discuss the latest political developments in the state,” Ramana added.

 “TDP governments has worked in the past for the welfare of the poor. The voice of the poor is TDP. We have eight lakh members in Telangana,” Ramana said adding that TDP would contest in 110 Assembly seats in Telangana.  “In case of seat adjustments with other parties, TDP will ensure that all its important leaders are accommodated,” he added. 

