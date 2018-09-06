Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly dissolution: Cops foil man's suicide attempt near Raj Bhavan

The 28-year-old man identified as Eshwar, a native of Nalgonda district, was taken into custody as soon as poured kerosene over his body, a senior police said.

Published: 06th September 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (FIle | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: In an apparent suicide bid, a man doused himself with kerosene near the Raj Bhavan here Thursday accusing the Telangana government of dissolving the state assembly before fulfilling its poll promise of providing employment to the unemployed youth, police said.

The 28-year-old man identified as Eshwar, a native of Nalgonda district, was taken into custody as soon as poured kerosene over his body, a senior police official told PTI.

During questioning, the man, who has completed his degree course and is presently unemployed, accused the TRS government of going ahead with dissolving the Assembly before fulfilling its election promise "to provide lakhs of government jobs to unemployed youth," police said.

Police said he told them that he resorted to the step as he did not have a job.

Ending weeks of speculation, the Telangana government recommended dissolution of the state assembly Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telengana Telengana assembly Telangana assembly dissolution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality