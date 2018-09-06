Telangana CM KCR dissolves state assembly, to go for early polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana state legislative assembly has been dissolved paving way for early elections. On Thursday, the Telangana cabinet adopted the resolution to dissolve the state legislative Assembly. Thereafter Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reached Governor ESL Narasimhan's residence and gave representation to dissolve the State Assembly and the same was accepted by the Governor. Rao is now the caretaker Chief Minister.

Rao will kickstart his election campaign from Husnabad tomorrow where he will address his first public meeting after dissolving the assembly.

The cabinet meeting that started at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM's official residence, at around 1 pm, is learnt to have discussed the proposal for 20 minutes and the resolution was adopted. Rao is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan shortly.

In a press communique from Raj Bhavan, principal secretary to Governor, Harpreet Singh, informed that the Chief Minister along with his colleques in the Council of Ministers called on the Governor and presented the resolution of the Council of Ministers recommending the dissolution of the First Legislative Assembly of Telangana State. The Governor while accepting the recommendation of the CM and Council of Ministers requested K Chandrasekhar Rao and his council of ministers to continue in office as a caretaker government, said the communique adding that the CM has agreed to this request.

Here goes the notification on dissolution of Telangana Assembly pic.twitter.com/ScBzFfX0TW — GS Vasu (@gsvasu_TNIE) September 6, 2018

Following this, Chief secretary SK Joshi has issued a notification informing the dissolution of State Legislative Assembly with immediate effect, and the Governor authorising K Chandrasekhar Rao and his colleaques in the Council of Ministers to continue in Office as a caretaker government of Telangana. The notification is to be published in the Telangana State Gazette.

The stage was being set up for this decision in the last few days. Speculations were rife in the run up to TRS party's Pragathi Nivedana Sabha on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 2. Though Rao did

not announce any decision on dissolving the assembly, a suspense over the decision continued to exist.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary SK Joshi and State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu had held discussions with the Chief Minister. Apart from the Assembly dissolution, the Chief Minister also

discussed the agenda items to be presented before the Cabinet.

There are also indications that the TRS supremo might announce the names of 15-20 TRS candidates for ensuing polls at the massive public meeting at Husnabad on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor ESL Narasimhan had held a meeting with Chief Secretary SK Joshi and other officials and discussed the Constitutional procedure to be initiated in case the Council of Ministers recommends dissolution of the House. According to sources, the Governor had enquired whether any legislative business was pending with the Assembly and the officials informed him that nothing was pending. The same day, Chief Secretary had held a meeting with State Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu is learnt to have discussed issues relating to the dissolution of the Assembly and others.

State government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma and Chief Minister’s principal secretary S Narsing Rao were also present at the meeting. Rajiv Sharma recently met Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi with

regard to early polls.