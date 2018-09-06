Home States Telangana

TRS announces 105 candidates soon after dissolution of the Telangana Assembly

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao released the list of 105 candidates, hours after the dissolution of the Telangana state Assembly.

Published: 06th September 2018 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

K. Chandrasekhar Rao released the list of 105 candidates. (EPS |R Satish Babu)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Hours after dissolution of the Telangana state Assembly on Thursday, ruling TRS announced candidates for 105 constituencies.

Caretaker Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao released the list of candidates.

He announced the names at a news conference at TRS headquarters -- Telangana Bhavan. He said only two sitting candidates were denied tickets.

Below is the list of the TRS candidates:

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said candidates for the remaining 14 constituencies will be announced soon.

He was addressing the media a couple of hours after the cabinet meeting, which recommended dissolution of the Assembly to pave way for early polls. Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan accepted the recommendation.

KCR was confident that fresh elections to the state Assembly will be held in November. "There is no confusion over this," he said, adding that he has already spoken to the Chief Election Commissioner and requested him to hold the polls at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K. Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana state assembly TRS candidates list

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality