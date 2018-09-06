TRS will win 100 seats, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The youngest state in the country -- Telangana -- is now in the election mode and going by the calculations of the caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the election notification will be issued in the first week of October and by November, the elections would be over.

By December, the new government will be in place. It is likely that Telangana will go to polls along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chattisgarh.



Considering that number 6 is his lucky number, a beaming and confident Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues fast-tracked the entire process to ensure all procedures are completed by the end of the day today (September 6) as they held a brief Cabinet meeting which passed a resolution to dissolve the state legislative assembly after which Rao drove down to the Raj Bhavan where Governor ESL Narasimhan, to whom Rao submitted the resolution, gave his nod and a gazette notification dissolving the assembly was issued, at a lightening speed. K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government is now a caretaker government.



The ball is now in the court of the Election Commission. That a master strategist that he is, Rao personally spoke to the Election Commissioner and also telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.



By afternoon today, a visibly relieved Chandrasekhar Rao, at a lengthy press conference announced the list of 105 candidates for the elections and went about presenting the report card of his government. ''As per my calculations, by November the elections will be over and by December, the new government should be in place,'' he said even as he launched the most unsparing attack on Rahul Gandhi, describing him as the ''biggest buffoon'' in the country.



''Congress party was and is the enemy No 1 of Telangana, right from the time of Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi,'' he said.



''All our surveys clearly show that no party is close to us, even remotely. We have implemented 100 per cent of the assurances made in our manifesto and in fact, more programmes were launched other than what was mentioned in the manifesto.

We have always worked and strived for the benefit of Telangana and our people. On the law and order front, we have ensured that there was not a single case of communal violence, terrorist attacks and even the crime rate has come down. There were no lathi-charges and no gambling centres or any other illegal activity. In the last four and a half years, the people of the state slept peacefully,'' he said.



He also listed out the projects Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram and Mission Kakatiya and said that Mission Bhagiratha had achieved international acclaim. ''Telangana state has won more than 40 awards and it is all the result of our hard work.

The state achieved a growth rate of 21.96 per cent -- the only state in the country to have achieved this growth rate. The Prime Minister, union ministers and chief ministers of all states have praised Telangana for the development and growth,'' he said.



The TRS supremo went on to say that he and his party leaders have toiled for the sake of Telangana and have made huge sacrifices. ''Telangana's development story has to continue. I salute all my MLAs, ministers and MPs who have done exceedingly well in all fronts and gave a corruption-free government which was only about development and development alone.''



''This is KCR and whatever he does, will be only for the development of the state. All our efforts are for a better future of Telangana. Despite being the youngest state, Telangana had done remarkably well in all fronts and has become a role model for all other states.''



Announcing that TRS will win a 100 seats, Rao, who is to kickstart his election campaigning from Husnabad tomorrow said that he is not bothered about any alliances against his party. ''We are going alone for elections and the people want KCR government back for the growth of Telangana.''





MIM IS A FRIENDLY PARTY:



Referring Majlis-Itthehadul Muslimeen (MIM) as a friendly party, Chandrasekhar Rao said that when TRS came to power, MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi called him up and offered support.

''He told me that there were certain vested interests who were trying to destablise the TRS government. He said that in the interest of the state and for stability, he offered his support to us, without we even asking him. MIM is a friendly party and will remain one.''



ON HIS RELATION WITH MODI:



Rao said that a relationship between the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister is a constitutional one.

''I had called the Prime Minister yesterday also. In day to day functioning of the government, any Chief Minister talks to the Prime Minister as he is the head of the country. Whenever he calls for a meeting, we have to go. It is a constitutional relationship and not a personal one.''



I KNOW MY LIMITS:



Stating that there was nothing called as a caretaker government in the constitution of India, Rao said that it is more of a moral obligation.

''I know my limits and know where and when to stop. I will stick to that,'' he said.