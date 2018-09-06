Home States Telangana

TS Congress promises free rice, power, LPG to the poor

Rice, electricity, cooking gas and insurance will be free for people of weaker sections if the Congress is voted to power in the state.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC Chief Uttam kumar Reddy and Congress leaders address media at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rice, electricity, cooking gas and insurance will be free for people of weaker sections if the Congress is voted to power in the state. These and supply of six LPG cylinders to families below poverty line (BPL) per year figure among a host of promises the major opposition party made on Wednesday, a day before the likely dissolution of the state Assembly.

Plunging into full election mode, Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress would give Rs 2 lakh more for Indiramma hosing scheme beneficiaries to construct another house.Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, he said, “The next Assembly elections in the state will not be between the TRS and Congress but between the TRS and the entire people of Telangana.  People are ready to chase away KCR’s family from the state.” In addition to a state-level election manifesto, the Congress would also release Assembly constituency-wise manifestos, he said.

“Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could not prove his allegation of large-scale corruption in the implementation of Indiramma housing scheme by the Congresss governments of the past. If the Congress returns to power, we will pay all pending bills to Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries.

Those, who constructed Indiramma houses, will be given an extra aid of Rs 2 lakh for constructing another room. At the same time, we will continue the 2BHK housing scheme of the TRS government. The Congress government would also provide Rs 5 lakh in cash to those willing to construct houses in their own lands,” the TPCC president said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt