TS Congress promises free rice, power, LPG to the poor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rice, electricity, cooking gas and insurance will be free for people of weaker sections if the Congress is voted to power in the state. These and supply of six LPG cylinders to families below poverty line (BPL) per year figure among a host of promises the major opposition party made on Wednesday, a day before the likely dissolution of the state Assembly.

Plunging into full election mode, Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress would give Rs 2 lakh more for Indiramma hosing scheme beneficiaries to construct another house.Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, he said, “The next Assembly elections in the state will not be between the TRS and Congress but between the TRS and the entire people of Telangana. People are ready to chase away KCR’s family from the state.” In addition to a state-level election manifesto, the Congress would also release Assembly constituency-wise manifestos, he said.

“Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could not prove his allegation of large-scale corruption in the implementation of Indiramma housing scheme by the Congresss governments of the past. If the Congress returns to power, we will pay all pending bills to Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries.

Those, who constructed Indiramma houses, will be given an extra aid of Rs 2 lakh for constructing another room. At the same time, we will continue the 2BHK housing scheme of the TRS government. The Congress government would also provide Rs 5 lakh in cash to those willing to construct houses in their own lands,” the TPCC president said.