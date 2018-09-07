Home States Telangana

A strong anti-discriminatory law is need of the hour: LGBTQI community

One of the petitioners at SC had shared the story of how he could not pursue his career in IAS out of fear of losing his job if someone found out about his sexual orientation.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

A celebratory mood prevailed after the Supreme Court verdict, at Lamakaan in Hyderabad on Thursday (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Though the Supreme Court decriminalised same sex intercourse, members of the community highlight that there is still a long way to go as the change must come from the society and governments in terms of multiple policies and plans.

“The first thing we need is a strong anti-discriminatory law that provides complete protection at workplace,” said Balachandran Ramiah, LGBTQI activist from popular gay group called Gay Bombay and a petitioner at Supreme Court. He stressed on the need to sensitise the various state machineries like police, employers etc on its importance.

One of the petitioners at SC had shared the story of how he could not pursue his career in IAS out of fear of losing his job if someone found out about his sexual orientation. Another aspect the community is now looking forward to is more clarity on whether same sex marriages would be allowed. The SC, in it’s judgement, maintained that “The question of freedom of choosing a partner is reflected from the catena of recent judgments,” quoting the case of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan.

Highlighting another aspect, Akhilesh, a petitioner from IIT Chennai, said the community should now voice the discrimination they faced as they have a judgement to back them up and live with dignity. “When we applied as a collective from IIT, we wanted communities to come together from IIM’s and medical field as well because unless you have a person saying ‘hey I have faced this issue’, you don’t have a face to a thing. So, case by case we should tackle each discrimination faced and have policies in place,” said Akhilesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Section 377 Section 377 Verdict LGBTQ homosexuality legalised

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality