Four held in Hyderabad for transporting Rs 66.5 lakh cash by train to Mumbai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Government Railway Police, Hyderabad on Thursday arrested four persons for transporting huge amounts of cash in boxes to be transported to Mumbai via parcel service. Police seized `66.5 lakh cash in denominations of `2,000, `5,00 and `100. To avoid police vigil, the accused packed the cash in a box with slippers and other material.

The arrested persons have been identified as Satyesh Bhagath, Dinesh Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Lalith Kumar. The key accused Lalji, manager of Andhra parcels, is absconding. Railway police Inspector Srinivas said that they were conducting frisking operation at the railway station. They noticed seven boxes were being transported to Mumbai from the city.

“On noticing such boxes that were brought to shift to Mumbai by train, we collected them and verified the contents. We found huge amount of cash in two of the seven boxes. The total amount was `66.5 lakh. It was revealed that the accused indulged in transporting huge cash by hawala rather than officials transactions,” the inspector said. The police registered cases and would hand over the cash to IT officials for further investigation.