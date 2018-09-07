Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao gives Konayapalli temple a miss ahead of kickstarting election campaign

Being known for his dharmic lifestyle, Rao had chosen September 7 for kick-starting his election campaign as the day happens to be Sravana Sukravaram, considered the most auspicious day.

Published: 07th September 2018

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K.Chandrashekar Rao releasing the first list of 105 candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is set to start his election campaigns from Husnabad in a short while, sprung a surprise by cancelling his programme that was scheduled for today morning. It has been a tradition for him to launch election campaigns after performing pujas at Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konayapalli village near Husnabad. In 2014 elections too, he had launched electioneering after performing special pujas at the Konayapalli temple. 

This time around, as the TRS chief is set to address a gathering of party supporters at Husnabad assembly constituency in Siddipet district, he cancelled his visit to the temple in the morning. 

Being known for his dharmic lifestyle, Rao had chosen September 7 for kick-starting his election campaign as the day happens to be Sravana Sukravaram, considered the most auspicious day. The Friday also falls in the auspicious month of Sravanam. Dwadasi too happens to fall on the same date. On the other hand, in a few days, the month of Bhadrapada will commence. From September 10 onward it is inauspicious for taking up new projects. 

Before the inaugural public meeting in his campaign, Rao would also meet party leaders from Gajwel constituency, from where he is to contest, at his farmhouse. Starting in 1983, Rao has contested to the assembly eight times. 
 

