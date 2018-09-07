Home States Telangana

Senior Congress leader Kethi Reddy Suresh Reddy joins TRS

Kethi Reddy Suresh Reddy said, his decision to join TRS comes after his realisation that Telangana is moving in the right direction.

HYDERABAD: Four-time Congress MLA,  Kethi Reddy Suresh Reddy announced his decision to join the TRS following his meeting with party leaders led by IT and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao at his residence on Friday morning. 

Reddy, who has been away from politics for last four years, told media that he is anyhow not expecting a party ticket as TRS has already released their candidate list. Prior to the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the 59-year-old has also served as Speaker of the Assembly between 2004-09. However, he lost in 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections.

After a meeting that went on for nearly an hour, both KT Rama Rao and KR Suresh Reddy addressed media. KTR told media that it was on the instructions of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao that he had called on Suresh Reddy and urged him to join the TRS in the interest of the state's development. "He wholeheartedly has accepted to join the TRS along with his supporters," said KTR. 

On his part, Reddy urged that KCR should be given a second term as Chief Minister to complete the development and welfare programmes initiated by TRS government. 

"KCR and I have worked together as members of Assembly from 1989," said Reddy adding that his decision to join the party comes after his realisation that the State is moving in the right direction.
 

