Telangana Assembly dissolution: The game begins

HYDERABAD: The game has begun. K Chandrasekhar Rao, who began the day as the Chief Minister soon became the caretaker Chief Minister after he and his Cabinet requested the Governor to dissolve the State Assembly. If calculations of the TRS supremo are to be considered, the election notification will be issued in the first week October and electoral process in the State will be completed by the first week of November. A new government will likely be in place by December.

“Political fragility” was what necessitated early polls, claimed Rao who rubbished allegations made by the Congress calling them “baseless and mindless.” With ‘6’ being his lucky number, Rao and his Cabinet colleagues fast-tracked the entire process and ensured the procedures were completed today-- September 6. And all of it happened at lightning speed.

A 20-minute brief Cabinet meeting was held to pass a resolution dissolving the Assembly. After that, the Chief Minister went to Raj Bhavan and handed over the resolution to Governor ESL Narasimhan. No time was wasted here as the Governor instantly gave his nod and issued a gazette notification. An hour later, the ‘caretaker Chief Minister’ announced a list of 105 candidates; and the day ended with him meeting the candidates.

Now, the ball is in the court of the Election Commission. A master strategist that he is, Rao personally spoke to the Chief Election Commissioner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the telephone on Wednesday. Rao admitting that he spoke to the CEC, even before the Assembly was dissolved, gave enough ammunition to the Opposition, with State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy terming it as “match fixing”. Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made for him to kickstart the election campaign from Husnabad on Friday.

Post noon, a visibly relieved Rao held a press conference to present the ‘report card’ of his government. He used the venue to also launch a stinging attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He called Rahul the “biggest buffoon” of the country and claimed Congress was the “enemy No 1” of Telangana, right from the time of Nehru to Indira Gandhi to this day.

“All surveys show that no party is even remotely close to us. We have implemented 100 per cent of all assurances made in our manifesto,” Rao claimed. “On the law and order front, the State has not witnessed a single incident of communal violence; the crime rate has come down; Telangana became the only State to achieve a growth rate of 21.96 per cent,” he said.”

