TRS fields little-known candidates in Old City

HYDERABAD: Though KCR claimed his party would fight it alone in the forthcoming elections even while maintaining friendly alliance with Majilis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) party, he has announced five candidates to contest in areas dominated by the MIM -- Yakathpura, Chandrayanagutta, Karwan, Bahdurpura and Nampally.

The move to announce the TRS candidates is allegedly to divide the Hindu votes in Old City and make it easy for MIM to win the seats. The candidates announced by TRS include Sama Sundar Reddy (Yakuthpura), M Seetharam Reddy (Chandrayanagutta), T Jeevan Singh (Karwan), Inayath Ali Baqri (Bahsdarpura) and Munukuntla Anand Goud (Nampally).

The names of these candidates are hardly known by majority of the TRS leaders in the city. TRS leaders said that the idea of allowing these candidates to contest the polls is reportedly to divide the Hindu votes between the contesting Hindu candidates; this would benefit the MIM.

Similarly, except for Uppal constituency, TRS did not announce names for Assembly constituencies of Amberpet, Khairatabad, Goshamahal and Musheerabad in the first list. These are currently held by BJP MLAs G Kishen Reddy, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, T Raja Singh and K Laxman. For Uppal constituency, TRS has announced the candidature of B Subash Reddy who is little known among the party circle.

Chandrasekhar Rao said there will be no truck with any other parties in the State for next elections. “The TRS is not a friendly party with the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre and only supported a few schemes”.