Home States Telangana

TRS fields little-known candidates in Old City

The names of these candidates are hardly known by majority of the TRS leaders in the city.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though KCR claimed his party would fight it alone in the forthcoming elections even while maintaining friendly alliance with Majilis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) party, he has announced five candidates to contest in areas dominated by the MIM -- Yakathpura, Chandrayanagutta, Karwan,  Bahdurpura  and Nampally.

The move to announce the TRS candidates is allegedly to divide the Hindu votes in Old City and make it easy for MIM to win the seats. The candidates announced by TRS include Sama Sundar Reddy (Yakuthpura), M Seetharam Reddy (Chandrayanagutta),  T Jeevan Singh (Karwan), Inayath Ali Baqri (Bahsdarpura) and  Munukuntla Anand Goud (Nampally).

The names of these candidates are hardly known by majority of the TRS leaders in the city. TRS leaders said that the idea of allowing these candidates to contest the polls is reportedly to divide the Hindu votes between the contesting Hindu candidates; this would benefit the MIM. 

Similarly, except for Uppal constituency, TRS did not announce names for Assembly constituencies of Amberpet, Khairatabad, Goshamahal and Musheerabad in the first list. These are currently held by BJP MLAs G Kishen Reddy, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, T Raja Singh and K Laxman. For Uppal constituency, TRS has announced the candidature of B Subash Reddy who is little known among the party circle.  

Chandrasekhar Rao said there will be no truck with any other parties in the State for next elections. “The TRS is not a friendly party with the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre and only supported a few schemes”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana polls TRS Majilis Ittehadul Muslimeen Uppal constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality