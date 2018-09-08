Congress netas taken into custody ahead of TRS meet  

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ahead of TRS party’s Praja Ashirwada Sabha held at Husnabad in Siddipet district on Friday, the police made preventive arrests of various Congress party activists from Saidapur, Chigurumamidi and Koheda in Karimnagar district. TPCC secretary Bomma Sriram Chakravarthi and sixteen of his followers were arrested from Chakravarthi’s residence in the district on early hours of Friday. The arrested leaders and party activists were shifted to the local Karimnagar one town police station. They were later released at around 11 am.

Speaking to reporters, the TPCC secretary alleged that the police continue to follow directions from TRS party leaders, even after the dissolution of the Assembly. The arrests of Congress leaders were a gross injustice, he accused. “For what cause where we arrested? Even if we had planned to travel to Husnabad, how is that wrong? Is Husnabad prohibited for the members of Congress?” he questioned.

Even after dissolution, the TRS party continues to harass its opposition parties, Chakravarthi said. He claimed that the people are watching this injustice and that they will be ready to teach the TRS party leaders a fitting lesson in the upcoming elections. The TPCC secretary alleged that under the rule of TRS, the voices of the Opposition leaders as well as the State’s people were stifled. The TRS rule could not be considered democratic, he stated. Claiming that the countdown has begun for TRS, he criticised the party for sudden dissolution of the Assembly. Crores of taxpayers’ money is going to be wasted due to this decision, he alleged.

‘KCR giving priority only to his family’

The unemployed youth who sacrificed their life for the cause of Telangana state, are now again sacrificing their lives for employment opportunities, Congress MLA from Jagtial T Jeevan Reddy said on Friday. He also recalled the recent suicide attempt of an unemployed youth in front of the Assembly.

Reddy along with his family members visited the temple town of Basara and offered prayers. Later, while interacting with mediapersons he said that the unemployed youths were attempting suicides for employment opportunities. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving priority to his own family posts rather than worrying about the welfare of the people of the State. He said that the TRS government neglected the all-round development of erstwhile Adilabad district and added that despite sanctioning `50 crore for development of Basara temple, no work had been taken up yet.

Palvai Harish Babu joins Congress

Dr Palvai Harish Babu, along with his followers, has announced the decision to join the Congress party, at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. The announcement was made in the presence of TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy. Harish Babu is the son of former Sirpur legislator Palvai Purushotham Rao who was killed by Maoists in his office in Kagaznagar town in 1999.

His mother, Ms Palvai Rajyalakshmi, became an MLA subsequently.Harish Babu had recently announced that he would be contesting from the Kagaznagar constituency in the upcoming polls. In January, Harish Babu had extended support to an independent candidate in the Koutala MPTC by-election. Sources claim the Congress high command might give ticket to Harish Babu to contest from the Kagaznagar constituency, as he is said to be considered a strong opponent for the ruling TRS.